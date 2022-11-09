Jurgen Klopp expresses Son Heung-min transfer regret

Jurgen Klopp expresses Son Heung-min regret.

Jurgen Klopp has said that not signing Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was one of the “biggest mistakes” of his life.

Back in the summer 2013, the now-Liverpool manager was in charge of Borussia Dortmund while the South Korean was preparing to move on from Hamburg, where he had spent the previous five years.

Son had two major options at the time and both involved staying in the Bundesliga. In the end he chose to go to Bayer Leverkusen rather than join Klopp’s side, who had just lost the Champions League Final to Bayern Munich at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp on Son Heung-min.

“One of the biggest mistakes in my life is not signing Son Heung-min,” Klopp recently told South Korean news outlet KBS. “He is fantastic, a symbol of Korean football and one of the best strikers in the world.”

At the time of his move, Son explained that the reason he chose to go to Leverkusen was because he felt there would be more opportunity for playing time.

“I wanted to stay in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen and Dortmund wanted me,” said the now-30-year-old. “Both teams play in the Champions League but I thought Dortmund would use rotation more than Leverkusen.

“That’s why I chose Leverkusen over Dortmund. It’s really important to play regularly at my age.”

Son Heung-min fit for World Cup.

Klopp’s praise comes as Son has confirmed that he will available to play for South Korea at the World Cup in Qatar, despite recent surgery on a fracture around his eye.

“From what I hear, he’s in good shape,” added the German coach. “Maybe if Son Heung-min plays in the World Cup wearing a mask, there will be no problem.”

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Son confirmed the news that millions of South Koreans were waiting to hear.

“Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too,” the national team captain wrote.

“I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon.”

South Korea will begin their World Cup campaign with a match against Uruguay on November 24th, before they go on to face Ghana and Portugal in Qatar.

