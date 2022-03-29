Jurgen Klopp writes to Cork football club to thank them for Caoimhin Kelleher

Jurgen Klopp writes to Ringmahon Rangers.

Jurgen Klopp has written a letter to Ringmahon Rangers, the Cork football club from which Caoimhin Kelleher joined the Merseyside outfit.

Since making the move across the Irish Sea at the age of 16, Kelleher has been part of an incredible Liverpool journey that has seen them crowned European champions and Premier League winners, with his most memorable contribution coming in their Carabao Cup success at Wembley last month.

Jurgen Klopp: ‘Thank you for sending us Caoimhin Kelleher.’

While he continues to play back-up to Alisson Becker for Liverpool’s most important games, the 23-year-old has proven himself to be a key member of Klopp’s squad and it’s something the German manager clearly appreciates.

On Monday night, Ringmahon Rangers shared some photos to their Twitter page which showed that they had received Kelleher’s match-worn jersey from that Carabao Cup Final win over Chelsea, during which he kept a clean sheet and scored Liverpool’s final penalty in their shootout success.

The jersey is signed by the Republic of Ireland international and it is accompanied by a letter from Klopp which reads: ‘To everyone at Ringmahon Rangers. Thank you for sending us Caoimhin. He’s done you proud! Cheers, Jurgen Klopp.’

What a lovely gift to get for the Clubhouse. Caoimhin Kellehers Cup final @LFC winning Jersey. And to top it off a hand written letter from manager Jurgen Klopp. Thanks so much to the @johngibbonsblog from @TheAnfieldWrap for sorting us out. pic.twitter.com/Rcw5wo3bB0 — Ringmahon Rangers (@RingmahonRanger) March 28, 2022

Caoimhin Kelleher jersey.

“What a lovely gift to get for the Clubhouse,” Ringmahon Rangers state in the post’s caption. “Caoimhin Kelleher’s cup final-winning Jersey. And to top it off a hand-written letter from manager Jurgen Klopp. Thanks so much to the @johngibbonsblog from @TheAnfieldWrap for sorting us out.”

After learning his trade at the club in Cork’s south-east, Kelleher moved over to Liverpool in 2015, when he began training with the club’s academy.

He first became involved with the first-team during the 2018/19 season and finished that campaign sitting on the bench as the Reds defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Final in Madrid.

Kelleher’s journey.

His full debut came in September 2019 in a Carabao Cup victory over MK Dons and he has since gone on to make 17 appearances in total for the club.

Kelleher won his third senior cap for Ireland in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Belgium and is expected to add a fourth when Stephen Kenny’s side host Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

(header pic: Inpho/Ringmahon Rangers on Twitter)

