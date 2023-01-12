Jurgen Klopp fails to recognise ex-Man City defender in awkward interview

Jurgen Klopp in awkward interview.

Jurgen Klopp failed to recognise former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha during an interview after Liverpool’s FA Cup draw with Wolves last weekend.

The Reds boss had just seen his side draw 2-2 with the relegation-threatened side, so it’s no surprise that he wasn’t in the most jovial form afterwards.

Jurgen Klopp fails to recognise Nedum Onuoha.

However, when Onuoha asked him a question as part of his work for ESPN, he probably wasn’t expecting the answer that Klopp gave him.

“I’m not sure if you played football but these kinds of things happen,” leaving Onuoha’s colleagues to smirk their way through the remainder of the answer.

Nedum Onuoha response.

Once the interview was concluded, they were quick to mock the former England U21 international who explained his muted response by saying:

“Do you know what, if he was in a good mood I probably would have said something back, but he wasn’t in a good mood at all. I thought it’s my first time interviewing someone so significant in world football, if I bit back it might just turn into some sort of argument.

While Onuoha is clearly not the most-recognisable ex-Premier League player, he is a respected figure, both from his playing days and for the the intelligent way he speaks about the game as a pundit.

“I’m not sure if you’ve ever played football.” pic.twitter.com/4ieU2p36FY — Dan Thomas (@DanThomasESPN) January 10, 2023

Man City days.

He made his breakthrough at Man City in the seasons before the 2008 Abu Dhabi takeover which changed the fortunes of the club, having forged a strong partnership with former Ireland defender Richard Dunne during this time.

However, as the club began to spend more money, Onuoha’s chances became more limited and he was eventually sold to Queen’s Park Ranger’s midway through City’s 2011/12 Premeir League title-winning campaign.

While Liverpool’s intense rivalry with Man City means Klopp will be up to speed on all of their current crop, he clearly didn’t spend much time at the Etihad Stadium during the 2000s.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester City, Nedum Onuoha