Mo Salah contract talks underway.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that talks aimed at giving a new contract to Mo Salah are underway.

The Egyptian forward has two years left on his current deal and Klopp remains hopeful that he will put pen to paper on an extension.

“Mo is obviously in a really good moment football-wise and mood-wise,” Klopp told journalists on Friday. “How he behaved from the first day he came back is absolutely great. We’re all adults, we’re all professionals, there are talks and when there is a decision we will tell you.

“Until then it is only important how the parties work together. With two years left you can imagine there are talks and that is it.”

Salah currently earns a reported weekly wage of £200,000 and that figure would be significantly increased if he extends his contract at Anfield.

News that the club are aiming to tie Salah down will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans. The 29-year-old has been a revelation since signing from AS Roma in 2017, scoring 126 goals in 204 in games in all competitions.

Salah helped fire the club to Champions League glory in 2019 before playing a key role in their Premier League title success of 2019/20. Despite last year’s below-par team performances, he still managed to score 31 goals over the course of the season.

With 96 Premier League goals for Liverpool, and two for previous club Chelsea, Salah just needs a brace against Burnley today to join Thierry Henry as the joint-fourth fastest player to 100 goals since the rebrand of the English top flight in 1992. Henry scored his century in 160 games and Salah has now played 159 matches in the competition.

Liverpool tying down their key men.

Should Salah sign a new deal with The Reds, it will continue the theme of a summer that has already seen Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher sign long-term deals at the club.

Liverpool started off their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win at Norwich City last week, with Salah providing assists for Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino before adding his own name to the scoresheet.

