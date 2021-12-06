Jurgen Klopp says Mo Salah’s contract situation will “not be simple to resolve”

Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah situation.

Jurgen Klopp has issued an update on Mo Salah’s contract situation, saying that it will “not be a simple issue to resolve.”

Salah’s contract with the Anfield club expires in 2023, meaning that he would be allowed to leave as a free agent at that point.

Mo Salah: “It’s not up to me.”

The Egyptian has been speaking about the situation in recent days, saying: “I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool.

“There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.

“There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision.”

Jurgen Klopp: “Things like this need time.”

Klopp responded to Salah’s comments on Monday afternoon, in a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League meeting with AC Milan on Tuesday.

The German coach indicated the the club are working on a solution, while also expressing the opinion that Salah’s quotes may have been lost in translation.

“We are talking,” Klopp said. “Extending the contract of a player like Mo, you don’t meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement.

“There’s nothing else to say. Mo speaks about it when he gets asked about it, I can only say a few things because the rest is not for the public, obviously.

“I’m not sure if he gave the interview in English or if it got translated from Arabic into English. That’s a massive issue.

“Mo is fine, I’m fine. What we all want is clear and things like this need time. That’s it.”

Salah has been in sensational form so far in 2021/22, scoring 19 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool would be loathe to lose their star man and if they can’t resolve the situation, we could see some of Europe’s biggest clubs lurking over the next few months.

