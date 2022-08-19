Jurgen Klopp leaps to Man United’s defence while taking down Gabby Agbonlahor

Jurgen Klopp takes down Gabby Agbonlahor.

Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of Manchester United, after they received criticism from Gabby Agbonlahor.

As United’s woes continue, they appear to have found an unlikely ally in the manager of their arch-rivals Liverpool, as the two clubs prepare to meet on Monday night.

Man United woes.

The Red Devils have lost both of their opening Premier League games, including a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Brentford last weekend and while Agbonlahor was far from the only pundit to criticise Erik ten Hag’s side, he typically went in two-footed while speaking on talkSPORT during the week.

“If I was them now after this game I’d be thinking, ‘You know what, Ten Hag, just pack up,'” said the ex-Aston Villa forward. “He’s had pre-season and they have started the season as a shambles, they’re like strangers on the pitch.

“I’ve been hammering United and people are saying I’ve got an agenda against Manchester United – no, I’m speaking facts that real Manchester United fans will agree with.”

Jurgen Klopp reminds Gabby Agbonlahor of big defeat.

These quotes were put to Klopp at his Friday press conference, and the German took the opportunity to remind Agbonlahor that he himself has been on the receiving end of trashings, including a 6-0 defeat to Klopp’s own side in February 2016.

“‘For United, you (the media) all played your part, and it was not a nice week for United after the Brentford game,” Klopp said.

“We forget in these moments how good Brentford is. It was that bad, I watched the first half and drove home, listened to talkSPORT and Gabby…[Agbonlahor] he lost against us 6-0 in my first year, I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch.”

🗣 "I listened to Gabby Agbonlahor, he lost against us 6-0 in my first year, I couldn't remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch." Jurgen Klopp reveals he was close to calling in to @talkSPORT after listening to the post-match reaction to Man United's loss to Brentford pic.twitter.com/zNlfB6UXsV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 19, 2022

Man United v Liverpool.

With two draws under their belt, Liverpool have hardly set the Premier League alight themselves since returning to action a fortnight ago.

However, they remain strong favourites to pick up their first win by beating a United side that is in disarray, albeit one that Klopp expects to come out fighting at Old Trafford on Monday night.

“You just have to ask yourself how would you want to react in a situation like this, and of course, fight back. That’s completely normal, that’s what we expect,” he added.

Manchester United host Liverpool at 8pm on Monday, in a match that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Read More About: aston villa, Gabby Agbonlahor, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester United