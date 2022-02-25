Jurgen Klopp claims some Liverpool players struggled with Brendan Rodgers’ accent

Jurgen Klopp reveals Brendan Rodgers accent problems.

Jurgen Klopp has said that some of Liverpool’s Brazilian players may have had trouble with Brendan Rodgers’ accent.

Klopp took over the role of Liverpool manager from the Co. Antrim man in October 2015, when the Reds squad contained Brazilians such as Lucas Leiva, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, who remains at Anfield to this day.

Jurgen Klopp on the importance of his English skills.

The topic of Klopp’s command of English came up in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of this Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final against Chelsea and the German highlighted how important fluency is for his job as manager of one of England’s top teams.

“For me, the language is really important,” he said. “I’m not sure it has the same importance for everybody, there are different approaches to doing our job. I couldn’t do the job without talking to them but I think it’s possible.

“My English today is not perfect and it wasn’t when I came but it’s just good enough and because of the kindness of English people who pick up each word from foreigners and make, in their mind, a phrase of it, it worked from the first moment.

“They understand me better than Brendan!”

“Maybe it helped that Brendan is Irish, is he?” Klopp asks, before waiting for confirmation from the interviewer.

“He speaks really fast and I think the Brazilian players understood me better than they understood Brendan.”

Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers is a native of Carnlough in County Antrim but has spent most of his adult life living across the Irish Sea, where he managed Watford, Reading and Swansea City before taking the Liverpool job in 2012.

After making way for Klopp three years later, he went on to manage Celtic to seven major trophies in Scotland before moving to Leicester in 2019, where he has since won the 2021 FA Cup.

