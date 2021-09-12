Jurgen Klopp chokes up while discussing Harvey Elliott injury

Jurgen Klopp discusses Harvey Elliott injury.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp became emotional while discussing an injury to his young midfielder Harvey Elliott which occurred during the club’s 3-0 win at Leeds United on Sunday.

Elliott suffered a serious-looking ankle injury around the hour mark after a challenge by Pascal Struijk which resulted in a red card for the Leeds defender.

Jurgen Klopp: Harvey Elliott played an incredible game.

As Elliott received treatment, Klopp was seen speaking with referee Craig Pawson and he was asked about the conversation by Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves afterwards.

“It was nothing important,” Klopp said. “I’m not sure it’s the right moment to speak about these kinds of things.”

The German manager then had to compose himself before carrying on with the discussion.

Earlier in the interview, Klopp said that Elliott’s was a “bad injury” and that the midfielder is now in hospital.

“We have to wait,” the German manager said. “He played an incredible game and he’s an incredible player and now he’s out.

“We have to be there and we will be there. We will play football without him and we will wait for him as well because obviously he’s a top, top top player.”

"We will wait for him" A visibly emotional Jurgen Klopp hopes Harvey Elliott will recover from his serious injury as quickly as possible ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uh7B8vs9W1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 12, 2021

Jamie Redknapp disagrees with red card.

Before Klopp’s interview, Sky pundit Jamie Redknapp questioned whether Struijk would have been sent off had it not been for the serious nature of Elliott’s injury.

“If he hadn’t have broken his ankle, would he have sent him off?” Redknapp asked.

“I don’t think so,” the ex-Liverpool player added. “I think he might have booked him but I don’t think he would have sent him off.

“When you go on a field, you’re always going to endanger an opponent, every time you slide into a tackle.

“There was one about 15 minutes later, I think Sadio Mane was involved with Liam Cooper. Sometimes you can get out of the way of challenges, other times you can’t.

“Sometimes in football, accidents happen.”

🗣 "If he hadn't of broken his ankle, would he have sent him off? I don't think he would." Jamie Redknapp disagrees with the decision to send off Pascal Struijk for his challenge on Harvey Elliott pic.twitter.com/pL2p8B6Yl8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 12, 2021

Today’s game marked Elliott’s third start of the season and was the 18-year-old’s 13th appearance overall for Liverpool.

He was brought to the club in the summer of 2019 from Fulham, for whom Elliott was playing when he became the Premier League’s youngest ever player at the age of 16 years and 30 days in May of the same year.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harvey Elliott, jurgen klopp, leeds, Liverpool