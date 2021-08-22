Jurgen Klopp on the possibility of Liverpool signing Erling Haaland

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about Erling Haaland.

Jurgen Klopp has been singing the praises of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but refused to be drawn on whether Liverpool will be making a move for the 21-year-old.

Haaland is set to to be the most in-demand footballer over the next 12 months as clubs across Europe line up for his signature.

The Norwegian has scored an astonishing 62 goals in 63 games for Dortmund since signing for the club in December 2019 on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Jurgen Klopp: “Erling Haaland is a force of nature.”

It’s widely thought that Dortmund will cash in on their prized asset before too long and ex-Dortmund boss Klopp is certainly an admirer of the Leeds-born centre-forward.

“The boy is a force of nature,” Klopp told Bild TV. “He’s an incredibly exciting player who’s fun.”

When asked if Liverpool would be making a move for the star, Klopp gave a characteristically playful response, saying: “I don’t have his number.”

While their manager remains coy, those in the Anfield finance department are sure to be crunching the numbers to see if the signing of Haaland would be a possibility.

Where will Erling Haaland end up?

As a leading Premier League club, Liverpool is one of few destinations where Haaland could realistically end up and fans will hope that Klopp’s Dortmund connection could give them an edge in the hunt for the 2020 Golden Boy winner.

Manchester United supporters will have equally high hopes that their Haaland’s relationship with their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the pair’s time together at Molde FK could swing things in their favour, while Manchester City also have a connection, with the player’s father Alf-Inge having played for the club for three years.

As for Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, both of their financial situations remain uncertain but Paris Saint-Germain could well swoop in and flex their economic muscles once more, on the back of a summer where they have signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers with hefty wages.

