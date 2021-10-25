Jurgen Klopp explains why he didn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo to be sent off for foul on Curtis Jones

Jurgen Klopp on Cristiano Ronaldo incident.

Jurgen Klopp has said that he didn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo to be sent off for a foul on Curtis Jones on Sunday afternoon.

The Liverpool manager watched his side tear Manchester United apart as the visitors came away from Old Trafford with a 5-0 victory over their arch-rivals.

Towards the end of the first half, with Liverpool leading 3-0, Man United players were already showing signs of frustration and none more so than their star man Ronaldo.

In a duel with youngster Curtis Jones, the Liverpool man ended up on the ground before Ronaldo began kicking the ball into his midriff, leading to anger from several of Jones’ teammates.

Jurgen Klopp: I was told it was fine.

Referee Anthony Taylor decided that the incident was only worth a yellow card for Ronaldo and after the situation was eased, Liverpool went up to the other end of the pitch to score a fourth first-half goal.

Asked about the foul afterwards, Klopp was magnanimous towards the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who rejoined United over the summer.

““I saw it of course,” the German coach told reporters after the match.

“For me it looked like it a red card but in the end I got told it wasn’t because he made contact with the ball. I don’t want Cristiano getting a red card. I got convinced, or told at least it was fine.”

Liverpool humiliate Man United.

While Ronaldo was spared a long walk down the Old Trafford tunnel, teammate Paul Pogba wasn’t so lucky. The Frenchman received his marching orders just 15 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute for a horror challenge on Naby Keita, which led to the Guinea international being stretchered off.

Remarkably, Man United managed to play with 10 men for 30 minutes without conceding a goal but the damage had already been done thanks to those four first half strikes and a Mohamed Salah goal early in the second half which sealed his hat-trick.

Jurgen Klopp has Reds purring.

Much of the post-match focus has been on the miserable situation at Man United but Premier League rivals should take note of the form of Liverpool.

The Reds have won their last two Premier League matches 5-0 and have yet to taste defeat in the competition this season. After a below-par 2020/21 campaign, it seems that Jurgen Klopp’s men are reaching the heights of their 2019/2020 pomp.

Next up for Liverpool, a Carabao Cup trip to Preston North End on Wednesday before returning to league action at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

