Decision not to ban Jurgen Klopp slammed as “weak”

Jurgen Klopp escapes touchline ban.

The FA’s decision not to hand Jurgen Klopp a touchline ban has been slammed as “weak” by former referee Keith Hackett.

The Liverpool manager was fined £30,000 for his behaviour during his side’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City earlier this month, when he was sent off for remonstrating with referee Anthony Taylor.

FA statement on Jurgen Klopp.

The German coach was also seen confronting both the assistant referee and fourth official on the day but has managed to escape a touchline ban.

“Jurgen Klopp has been fined €30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC’s Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October,” said an FA statement released on Thursday.

“The manager accepted his behaviour during the 86th minute was improper, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing.

“This sanction is subject to appeal by either Jurgen Klopp or the FA following receipt of the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons.”

Keith Hackett slams decision.

Hackett, a former Premier League referee, has expressed his disappointment at the decision not to ban Klopp for what he describes as “threatening” behaviour.

“I am saddened and disappointed by the failure of the independent panel to issue a touchline ban to Jurgen Klopp,” writes Hackett in The Telegraph.

“A £30,000 fine issued to a man who earns as much as the Liverpool manager is a drop in the ocean. The Football Association could appeal against the panel’s decision once it receives the written reasons. I sincerely hope it does.

“Klopp was clearly unhappy with the refereeing of Anthony Taylor, one of England’s top officials, but he lost his composure and self-control by leaving the technical area at Anfield to scream in the ear of assistant referee Gary Beswick.

“The German’s facial expressions and body movements looked threatening and the outburst was frankly appalling. Beswick should not have been subjected to such a tirade.

“The panel’s weak decision has sent the wrong message to managers and coaches at grass-roots level where the game is in crisis with the shortage of match officials,” Hackett goes on to say.

Jurgen Klopp “bringing shame” on Liverpool.

In the days after Liverpool’s win over City, Martin Cassidy, a lifelong fan of the club and Chief Executive of Ref Support UK, hit out at Klopp for behaving in a way in which previous managers would not have.

“It hurts me to see someone I admire so much behaving like this and, in my opinion, damaging the heritage of Liverpool Football Club,” said Cassidy.

“I can’t remember seeing Dalglish, Paisley or Shankly behaving like this. He is bringing shame on the bootroom of Anfield with his pantomime antics.”

As he awaited the FA’s decision, Klopp has been on the touchline for Premier League games against West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, and is now free to do so again against Leeds United on Saturday.

