Jurgen Klopp in another awkward exchange with a journalist over Steven Gerrard question

Jurgen Klopp faces Steven Gerrard questions.

Jurgen Klopp faced the press on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Arsenal this weekend and naturally, some of the questioning was on the subject of Steven Gerrard.

Former Reds captain Gerrard was appointed as Aston Villa’s new manager last week before holding his first press conference on Thursday, where he was asked about his ambition to manage Liverpool one day.

Jurgen Klopp on Steven Gerrard comments.

While telling reporters that he was there to talk about Villa, Gerrard did offer a couple of soundbites about his former club, with one being that he would be happy if Klopp was handed a lifetime contract at Anfield, even if it meant that his own dreams of managing the club would be over.

This comment was put to Klopp on Friday, and while the German coach responded, he did note that Gerrard specifically said that he wanted the story to be about Villa and not Liverpool.

“Wow! I thought Stevie said a lot of nice things and really smart things,” Klopp responded when asked if he could extend his Liverpool contract past its current expiry date of 2024.

Liverpool manager not planning to go anywhere.

“I watched the press conference, it was incredibly good. Let’s talk about Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard and not Liverpool and Steven Gerrard,” he added, referencing the ex-England midfielder’s aforementioned request.

“And then you make up that question. I don’t have to think about these kinds of things at the moment because we’re in the middle of this season and that’s all we’re focused on.

“I really think I’ve spoken about this often enough. No other manager gets asked that often about things that could happen in two-and-a-half years or three years, or four years.

“I haven’t thought about it. It’s all fine how it is. It’s over when it’s over and it’s far away from being over so let’s focus on that.”

Klopp continues to clash with journalists.

While Klopp appeared to be a better mood than he was in when he walked out of a post-match interview last month, it’s still just another incidence of a series of awkward exchanges between himself and media personnel.

Regardless of that, Liverpool fans will be pleased that he has no plans to pack his bags any time soon.

The Merseyside outfit host Arsenal on Saturday, in a game that kicks off at 5.30 pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

