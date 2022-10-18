Jurgen Klopp told his touchline antics are “bringing shame on Liverpool Football Club”

Jurgen Klopp “bringing shame” to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is “bringing shame” onto the Anfield ‘Boot Room’ tradition with his antics on the touchline, the Liverpool manager has been told.

Klopp was shown a red card for remonstrating with officials during his side’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday and the Chief Executive of Ref Support UK has now criticised his actions.

Jurgen Klopp “damaging the heritage” of club.

Martin Cassidy is also a lifelong Liverpool fan and feels that Klopp’s behaviour wouldn’t have been seen with legendary Liverpool managers of the past such as Kenny Dalglish, Bob Paisley or Bill Shankly.

“It hurts me to see someone I admire so much behaving like this and, in my opinion, damaging the heritage of Liverpool Football Club,” Cassidy is quoted as saying in The Telegraph.

“I can’t remember seeing Dalglish, Paisley or Shankly behaving like this. He is bringing shame on the bootroom of Anfield with his pantomime antics.”

The Boot Room.

‘The Boot Room’ refers to a meeting place at Anfield, where managers and coaching staff would historically discuss tactics.

It started with the likes of Shankly, Paisley and Joe Fagan in the 1960s and 1970s was carried on in later years by Dalglish and Roy Evans, among others.

The Boot Room has since been replaced by a press room but it is still seen to embody the values and culture of Liverpool FC.

“I lost it.”

Klopp was sent to the stands on Sunday for berating assistant referee Gary Beswick, while fourth official Andy Madley was also on the receiving end of his ire.

The German coach acknowledged afterwards that he deserved his red card, but was still upset with what he saw as a foul on Mo Salah by Bernardo Silva.

“I lost it in that moment and that’s not OK but a little bit as an excuse I would like to mention how can you not whistle that foul?,” he asked in his post-match press conference.

Ref Support UK plan to write to the League Manager’s Association in the hope of an inquiry into touchline behaviour.

