Julen Lopetegui vows to give Connor Ronan his chance in upcoming games

Julen Lopetegui vows to give chance to Connor Ronan.

Connor Ronan will get a chance to perform for Wolves in their upcoming matches, manager Julen Lopetegui has promised.

The Ireland U21 international has been on the bench in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in recent weeks, though his one and only Premier League appearance came as a late substitute in a defeat to Brighton back in November.

Julen Lopetegui on Connor Ronan.

Now 24 years of age, Ireland fans would love to see the midfielder get a regular run in the Wolves side, just like Joe Hodge has done in recent months.

With Wolves still involved in three competitions, that chance may come soon for Ronan, and Lopetegui said as much when speaking to the media ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final trip to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

“Connor is our player and is working to try and show that he’s able to be here,” the Spaniard told the Express & Star. “He’s going to have his chance. We have a lot of matches and I am sure he’s going to have minutes.”

Busy schedule.

After the Midlands derby against Forest, Wolves return to a busy Premier League schedule, which surrounds an FA Cup third round replay at home to Liverpool next Tuesday.

Matches against West Ham United, Manchester City and Liverpool (again) lie in wait in the league, and should Wolves progress against Forest, they will be involved in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final at the end of this month.

Irish perspective.

With Nathan Collins being a regular at the heart of the club’s defence, and Hodge getting plenty of chances in midfield, Irish fans already have plenty of reason to tune in to watch Lopetegui’s side.

Throw Ronan into the mix and Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will surely sit up and take notice, if the Rochdale native manages to impress.

Ronan has been at Wolves since the age of 16 but has spent the majority of that time on loan at various clubs in England, Scotland, Slovakia and Switzerland.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Connor Ronan, Ireland, Premier League, wolves