Jude Bellingham brings up referee’s history of match-fixing in remarkable interview

Jude Bellingham interview.

Jude Bellingham hit out at referee Felix Zwayer in an interview on Saturday evening, after Borussia Dortmund lost 3-2 at home to Bayern Munich.

The England midfielder was on the losing side and wasn’t happy at some of Zwayer’s decisions in the top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash.

Jude Bellingham: “What do you expect?”

Zwayer, who was banned for six months in 2005 for his part in a match-fixing scandal, rejected Dortmund’s appeals for a penalty before giving Bayern a spot-kick for a handball against Mats Hummels.

Robert Lewandowski stepped up to secure a victory that extended the away side’s lead at the top of the league to four points.

“For me, it wasn’t a penalty,” Bellingham said to Viaplay afterwards. “He (Hummels) is not even looking at the ball and he’s fighting to get it.

“It hits him but I don’t think he’s looking at the ball. You can look at a lot of decisions in the game. You give a referee that has, you know, match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany… What do you expect?”

BELLINGHAM: – You give a referee that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect? (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/H5yU9hz6PT — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) December 4, 2021

What is referee accused of?

Bellingham is likely to face sanctions for his comments and depending on which way you look at it, he either displayed the naivety of youth or immense bravery in coming out and speaking as he did.

In 2005, Zwayer was an assistant to German second-tier referee Robert Hoyzer, who took bribes to fix several matches.

Zwayer was found to have accepted a bribe of €300 but later, along with three other referees, informed the German Football Association of Hoyzer’s wrongdoings.

Bellingham continues to shine.

Despite the disappointment of Saturday’s result, 18-year-old Bellingham continues to shine in the Bundesliga.

Earlier this week, the former Birmingham City player finished as runner-up to Barcelona’s Pedri in the Kopa Trophy, a Ballon d’Or award given out to the best performing player under the age of 21.

Bellingham currently has 10 England caps to his name and appeared three times during his nation’s run to the Euro 2020 Final earlier this year.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: borussia dortmund, Jude Bellingham