Jude Bellingham calls on fellow footballers to get Covid-19 vaccination

Jude Bellingham on Covid-19 vaccination.

Jude Bellingham has called on his fellow footballers to get the Covid-19 vaccination, while confirming that he has received three doses of the jab.

The England midfielder was present at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards on Sunday night, where he was nominated in the Young Personality category, and while there he was asked about his views on vaccination amid rising Covid cases among footballers.

Jude Bellingham: “I’d advise them to get vaccination.”

“I’ve had both jabs and the booster just to be safe,” the 18-year-old responded.

“I don’t want to be passing anything to my family or having to miss games myself. If people choose to get it, they should get it and if they don’t, they should have a look at reasons why and stick to their decision.

“Obviously, I want everyone to be safe so I’d probably advise them to get it but, as I said, everyone’s decision, I’m not going to hold it against anyone.”

Jude Bellingham and Gareth Southgate were asked about player vaccination rates in football. Watch in full: — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 20, 2021

Jude Bellingham compares German and English Covid responses.

Bellingham plays in Germany where limits on supporters in stadia have been in place once again this season. and the youngster went on the highlight how important vaccination can be, not just for players but for supporters as well.

“I’m out in Germany and it’s going quite well to be fair. We’ve got fans starting to come back into the stadiums, a bit slower than England but the vaccine rates for players are a lot higher.

“That may be one thing that they need to look at and also the fans, making sure that they can go to the games safely is the most important thing.”

Bellingham shines for club and country.

Despite losing out on Sunday to Olympic skateboarding sensation Sky Brown, Bellingham’s nomination is testament to the progress he has made this year for both England and his club Borussia Dortmund.

At the European Championships earlier this year, Bellingham was part of the Three Lions squad that made it all the way to the final, becoming the youngest Englishman ever to play at any major tournament along the way.

As he continues to shine for club and country, it surely won’t be long before one of England’s biggest clubs attempts to bring him back to his homeland.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jude Bellingham