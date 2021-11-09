Josh Cullen on how Ireland can stop Cristiano Ronaldo

Josh Cullen on how Ireland can stop Ronaldo.

Josh Cullen has outlined how he feels the Republic of Ireland can keep Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday night.

The two nations meet in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and while Ireland can no longer qualify for the tournament in Qatar, the Ballsbridge venue is set to be rocking.

Full house expected at Aviva Stadium.

A full house will witness Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side for the very first time and while home supporters will savour seeing their team in action, Portugal will be bringing some star power of their own in the form of Ronaldo.

The Manchester United man broke Irish hearts back in September by scoring a late brace to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Faro, after a John Egan goal gave Ireland a deserved half-time lead.

He did also have a penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu, and Anderlecht midfielder Cullen has been outlining how he feels the rest of the team can stop Ronaldo this week, admitting that it certainly won’t be easy.

Josh Cullen: “It’s about cutting the supply line.”

“It’s probably trying to cut the supply to him a bit better,” Cullen offered when asked how Ireland can keep Ronaldo quiet. “I don’t think you can really say anything about anyone trying to beat him in the air.

“That’s a very hard thing to do so as a team we just have to try and cut off the supply to him as best we can. I’m sure that the manager and coaches that we have will come up with a solid game plan to do that.”

Portugal bring a wealth of talent.

The supply line to which Cullen refers is certainly a talented one, with Premier League stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo all in line to start in Dublin.

Reducing Ronaldo to a watching brief for 90-plus minutes will be easier said than done as even when it seems the 36-year-old is going to blank, he routinely pulls something out of the bag at the death.

Along with Ireland, Atalanta and Villarreal have also had their hearts broken in injury time by the forward this season, with Man United topping their Champions League group thanks largely to Ronaldo’s late interventions.

Portugal go into Thursday’s game in search of a victory that would see them overtake Serbia at the top of the group and nothing would satisfy the home crowd more than denying the visitors that opportunity.

