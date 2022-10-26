Vincent Kompany gives Josh Cullen injury update

Josh Cullen injury update.

Vincent Kompany has explained that Josh Cullen missed Burnley’s victory over Norwich City on Tuesday due to an injury picked up at the weekend.

Prior to the 1-0 win over the Canaries, Cullen had played every minute of the Clarets’ 16 EFL Championship games this season, after following Kompany to the club from Anderlecht this summer.

A clear favourite of the Belgian boss, the Ireland midfielder’s absence was felt on Tuesday, as an 82nd minute Jay Rodriguez penalty eventually sent the Clarets to the top of the league.

Speaking afterwards, Kompany confirmed that Cullen was injured during the 4-2 win over Sunderland on Saturday and it was decided that it wasn’t worth risking the 26-year-old.

Vincent Kompany on Josh Cullen’s injury.

“He took a whack on the weekend and he wasn’t able to train yesterday,” the former Manchester City captain told club media.

“This game came a bit too soon and there is that many games, any niggle you get, you just have to utilise your squad and that’s what we did today.”

Cullen spent two seasons playing under Kompany at Anderlecht, appearing on a total of 67 occasions in the Belgian top flight.

The Essex native impressed his boss enough for Kompany to take him to Burnley, and Cullen has previously spoken of his admiration for the four-time Premier League winner.

Josh Cullen on Vincent Kompany.

“He believes in the way he works and the players here are all buying into it straight away,” said Cullen back in August. “The way he works is the way to do it, it’s very similar to how it was at Anderlecht.

“Tactically and technically I’m learning about the game every day, and just feeding off the knowledge of game he has from his playing career and the managers he has played under.

“At Anderlecht he gave me role as a leader which I enjoyed, he’s really helped me to develop.”

Upcoming Ireland games.

With the EFL Championship top spot seemingly changing hands on a weekly basis, Cullen will be keen to be back helping his teammates in the four matches this side of the World Cup break.

As for Stephen Kenny, he will be relieved to know that Cullen’s absence on Tuesday wasn’t due to anything too serious, as the Ireland boss prepares to pick his squad for friendlies against Norway and Malta next month.

Next up for Burnley is a home match against Reading on Saturday.

