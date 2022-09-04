Josh Cullen compares playing under Stephen Kenny and Mick McCarthy

Josh Cullen on Stephen Kenny and Mick McCarthy.

Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen has stated his feeling that he is more suited to Stephen Kenny’s style of play, rather than that of Mick McCarthy.

The 26-year-old was given the first two of his 20 Ireland caps by McCarthy, before the managerial reins were handed over to Kenny in April 2020.

Since then, the Burnley man has developed into a player that is one of the first names on Kenny’s team sheet, as the manager continues to instil a more fluid style of play into his team.

While Cullen recognises the opportunity given to him by McCarthy, the former West Ham United player has revealed that he feels he is more suited to Kenny’s system.

Josh Cullen: “There are always different ideas.”

“Mick was brilliant for me and I’ll always be grateful for him giving me my debut for my country,” Cullen told the Sunday Times.

“I haven’t got a bad word to say about him or his style of play, but for me the way we are doing things with Ireland and Burnley certainly suits me better as a player.

“I can get on the ball more and try to affect games. There are always going to be different ideas in football and in life, but I am enjoying the way we are doing things now and we are in good hands with club and country to progress.”

Vincent Kompany.

As Cullen suggested, his club manager Vincent Kompany is also working on introducing a more pragmatic style of play at Burnley, in contrast to the direct approach favoured by his predecessor Sean Dyche.

The Manchester City legend worked with Cullen when he was in charge at Belgian giants Anderlecht, and he was so enthused with the Ireland midfielder that he signed him for the Clarets, just weeks after being given the job.

Cullen has played every minute of Burnley’s eight EFL Championship games this season, usually lining up alongside Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork in a midfield three.

Ireland’s upcoming fixtures.

This is similar to the role he has been playing with Ireland, next to the likes of Jeff Hendrick, Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight, and with the plaudits continuing to arrive on both sides of the Irish Sea, Cullen is sure to play a key role in the upcoming internationals.

Stephen Kenny’s side travel to Glasgow for a Uefa Nations League meeting with Scotland on September 24th, before hosting Armenia at the Aviva Stadium three days later.

