Josh Cullen’s leadership role at Burnley revealed

Josh Cullen emerges as a Burnley leader.

Josh Cullen’s leadership qualities are being put to use at Burnley, where the Ireland midfielder is once again playing under the management of Vincent Kompany.

One of Kompany’s first acts after he was appointed Burnley manager this summer was to sign Cullen, who he had already worked with for two seasons at Anderlecht.

Josh Cullen’s season so far.

The West Ham academy graduate has repaid the faith by becoming one of the most important players for the Clarets as they have risen to the top of the EFL Championship.

Cullen played every minute of Burnley’s first 16 games this season, before missing out on Tuesday’s victory over Norwich City with a minor injury.

The 26-year-old’s influence isn’t limited to the pitch, as he has also become a leading voice in the dressing room, according to The Athletic.

Burnley’s leadership group.

The publication states that Kompany has created a leadership group which includes Cullen, as well as club captain Jack Cork, vice-captain Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes and Ashley Westwood.

The group reportedly act as “a go-between for players and staff and have also been helpful for the new arrivals and their families.”

It is also revealed that Kompany was central to the signing of Cullen, as well other summer arrivals such as former St. Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally.

“Kompany was central to the operation, speaking to potential incoming players as well as their families and agents to convince them Turf Moor was the best place for their development,” it is stated.

Everything Kompany has done has certainly worked so far, with the win over Norwich lifting the Lancashire side to the top of the league.

Future Ireland captain?

Stephen Kenny will be pleased to hear of the added responsibility handed to Cullen this season and as one of the first names on the Ireland team sheet, the midfielder could certainly be a contender to wear the captain’s armband at some point in the near future.

Cullen is likely to be back in contention for the visit of Reading on Saturday, when he could come up against international colleagues Jeff Hendrick and Shane Long.

That match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

