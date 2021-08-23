Mourinho starts Roma spell with a win.

Jose Mourinho mocked himself on Instagram after moving on to 50 Serie A wins in the fastest time of any manager.

Mourinho took reaching another managerial milestone in his stride as the AS Roma coach moved on to 50 Serie A wins in the fastest time with a 3-1 success over Fiorentina on Sunday.

Back in Italy for a second spell, having steered Inter Milan to the treble in 2010, the victory in his first Roma match means Mourinho has reached 50 Serie A successes in the fastest time for a coach in the three points for a win era – since 1994-95.

Jose Mourinho takes to Instagram.

His record of 50 wins in 77 Serie A matches is bettered by his return in Spain’s La Liga – 50 victories from 62 games – and England’s Premier League – 50 successes in 63 outings. He holds the fastest to 50 record in all three leagues, but chose to make light of his achievement.

“Please don’t show my negative records, just the good ones,” he posted on Instagram in response to a tweet from Opta, a British sports analytics company, highlighting Mourinho’s record.

Jose Mourinho: “We didn’t play very well.”

The Portuguese took over from Paulo Fonseca in the Italian capital in the close season, and got off to a winning start thanks to a double from French midfielder Jordan Veretout on Sunday.

“It was a real game, entertaining, even though we didn’t play very well,” Mourinho told DAZN after the win.

“We have many different solutions but at this moment what I like is the spirit of the team; the defensive organisation is getting there,”

Mourinho’s fellow new arrival Tammy Abraham was key to Roma’s victory, providing an assist for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and another one for Veretout, before being substituted to a standing ovation in the 69th minute.

Jose Mourinho joined by fellow ex-Chelsea man in Rome.

Abraham signed a five-year contract with Roma last week, bringing an end to his spell at Chelsea where he had played since under-eight level. The transfer fee was reported to be £34 million.

The striker established himself in the Chelsea first team during Frank Lampard’s time as manager and finished as the club’s top scorer in 2019/20 with 18 goals in all competitions.

However, he fell out of favour with Thomas Tuchel, who took over for Lampard in January.

