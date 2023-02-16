Ex-Man United star told Alex Ferguson that he “wanted the team to lose”

Jordi Cruyff “wanted Man United to lose”.

Former Manchester United midfielder Jordi Cruyff told Alex Ferguson that he wanted the team to lose so that he could force his way into the team.

Now Sporting Director at Barcelona, Cruyff has been speaking to The Telegraph ahead of the Europa League meeting between the two giants at Camp Nou on Thursday evening.

As the son of footballing icon Johan, Cruyff was an exciting addition to Ferguson’s squad in the summer of 1996, having just starred for the Netherlands at the European Championship in England.

He enjoyed a decent start at Old Trafford, scoring in his first two home appearances, but injuries over the next couple of years had him looking towards the exit door midway through United’s historic 1998/99 campaign.

Jordi Cruyff: “You have to let me go.”

“I went to Ferguson and I said, ‘I cannot anymore,’ Cruyff told the publication. “I want to be a good pro. But I am reaching that point that is not healthy. I want my team to lose because I want to play. Let me go. I don’t want to be a bad sub, I don’t want to be against what the team needs. You have to let me go.'”

“I did write a letter (to the other players) and, to be honest, you could smell it: it was going to be a historic season. You could feel it. The energy was there, the destiny, the Gods, whatever. And I knew it when I left. I played in three or four of the 11 Champions League games.”

Famous night in Barcelona.

Ferguson was eventually convinced to allow Cruyff move to Celta Vigo on loan, meaning that the midfielder would miss out on some of the most memorable months in United’s history.

The Red Devils went on to pip Arsenal to the Premier League title, before beating Newcastle United in the FA Cup Final and sealing an unprecedented Treble by winning the Champions League Final against Bayern Munich at Camp Nou.

Cruyff was invited by the club to witness that dramatic night, but despite making three substitute appearances in the Champions League group stage that season, he never got a medal to show for his efforts.

Missing out on a medal.

“I didn’t get a medal. I never understood why because I played more than some others who did get a medal, so that’s life.”

Cruyff would return to United to make 17 further appearance in 1999/00, before making a permanent switch to Deportivo Alaves that summer.

Now enjoying a career in football administration, he is sure to enjoy hosting his former club when they return to the scene of their greatest night on Thursday.

Details on how to watch Barcelona v Man United in Ireland can be found here.

