Jordan Henderson has one unfulfilled ambition that should ease fears around Liverpool departure

Future of Jordan Henderson in doubt.

Former Liverpool midfielder Stewart Downing has revealed details of a 2012 chat that should ease fears around the future of Jordan Henderson.

Concerns were raised among Liverpool fans today when reports emerged that uncertainty around Jordan Henderson’s contract “leaves the door open for suitors of the talismanic midfielder.”

The Liverpool captain has yet to agree an extension to his current deal, which has two years left to run. An article in The Athletic said that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have “bigger priorities to address in the squad,” and that Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on the situation.

Jordan Henderson was close to leaving Anfield before.

Henderson has come a long way since the last time it looked like he was heading for the Anfield exit door, all the way back in 2012.

It’s a much-told story that then manager Brendan Rodgers was open to the idea of letting the midfielder leave for Fulham, before Henderson told him he wanted to stay and fight for his place in the team.

He did just that and now that he has captained Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory, his legendary status at the club is very much secured.

Downing, who was a Liverpool teammate of Henderson’s from 2011 to 2013, has now revealed details of a conversation the pair had, which should put supporters’ minds to rest.

Stewart Downing reveals Jordan Henderson ambition.

“Before we played Hearts (in the Europa League play-off round), Jordan asked me what I thought he should do,” Downing told The Athletic in an interview published over the weekend.

“He explained that Fulham wanted him and Liverpool were prepared to let him go. I said, ‘Do you want to go?’. He said, ‘No’. He told me that he wanted to be able to say one day that he only ever played for Sunderland and Liverpool. He didn’t want to be someone who went to eight or nine clubs in his career.”

Henderson and Downing both signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2011, moving from Sunderland and Aston Villa respectively.

“I told him, ‘Well, there’s your answer,” Downing continues. “Just tell them you want to stay and fight. The club can’t force you to go somewhere you don’t want to go. So if you want to stay, you stay. Prove them wrong.'”

Stewart Downing: “I’m so glad Jordan Henderson stayed.”

Henderson’s love for his current club is fairly obvious and if he still holds that ambition to say he only ever played for Sunderland and Liverpool, then Reds fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief this evening.

Downing, who also revealed to The Athletic that he is planning to retire from football, added of Henderson: “I’m so glad he stayed. He’s had an amazing career at Liverpool. He’s come through a lot. It all started with a really tough first couple of years. I’m sure that made him into the player he is today.”

It would appear that when it comes to Jordan Henderson’s future, the ball is very much in Liverpool’s court.

