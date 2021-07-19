Could Jordan Henderson be leaving Liverpool?

The prospect of Jordan Henderson leaving Liverpool could become a reality, with two European giants eyeing up a move.

The Athletic are reporting today that “no real progress” has been made between Liverpool and their skipper in regards to a contract extension.

Jordan Henderson has a few admirers.

Henderson has now entered the last two years of his contract at Anfield and today’s piece states that the “uncertainty leaves the door open for suitors of the talismanic midfielder.”

Among those monitoring the progress of negotiations between Henderson and his current club is Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine is reported to be an “admirer of Henderson’s” and is keeping a close eye on developments. If a move to Paris did materialise, Henderson would be reunited with Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Liverpool for the French capital last month.

Meanwhile, current La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are said to be keen on bringing Henderson to Spain, with leading dressing room figure Luis Suarez said to “relish the prospect of being reunited with his former Liverpool teammate.”

Jordan Henderson leaving Liverpool would be a blow.

Much like Wijnaldum, Henderson’s future is said to be out of the hands of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who would have kept both men on Merseyside if it was his choice.

However, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are said to have “bigger priorities to address in the squad,” with lucrative new deals planned for a host of key players including Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk, Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The owners also want to reward Fabinho, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold for their contributions to the team’s success under Jurgen Klopp.

Talks are continuing between Henderson and the club but if he was to head for the exit, it will be seen as a massive blow to Klopp’s pre-season plans.

From young prospect to trophy-winning captain.

Henderson is Liverpool’s longest-serving player, having joined the club from hometown club Sunderland as a 20-year-old in 2011.

He was part of the League Cup-winning side in 2012 before taking on the mammoth task of replacing Anfield icon Steven Gerrard as club captain in 2015.

Since then, Henderson has led the club to the Champions League trophy in 2019 as well as the Premier League title a year later, marking the first time Liverpool had been English league champions for 20 years.

