Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice strongly defend Harry Maguire after Wembley boos

Jordan Henderson defends Harry Maguire.

Jordan Henderson has come out strongly in defence of Harry Maguire after the England defender was booed by home fans at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Gareth Southgate’s side beat Ivory Coast 3-0 in an international friendly but the victory was marred by the jeering of the Manchester United captain.

Maguire has endured a tough season at United, often being the target of ire from a frustrated Red Devils fanbase, but up to now his trips away with England appeared to provide sanctity from the rigours of the club game.

Henderson, captain of United’s arch-rivals Liverpool and an England teammate, has led the condemnation of those who booed the centre-back.

Jordan Henderson: ‘Harry Maguire has been a colossus.’

‘I can’t get my head round what happened at Wembley tonight,’ the midfielder posted on social media. ‘Harry Maguire has been a colossus for England.

‘Without him, the progress made at the last two tournaments would not have been possible. To be booed at his home stadium for no reason? What have we become?

‘What happened tonight was just wrong. As someone who wants to win with England, I feel fortunate to share a dressing room with him. We all feel the same!’

That last point appears to be true, with Declan Rice also coming out strongly in defence of his teammate.

Total embarrassment from whoever boo’d tonight. @HarryMaguire93 has been incredible every single time he’s put on the England shirt. Absolute nonsense now it’s becoming. Back your own players. Especially with a Major tournament coming up. https://t.co/OdqM9F0Uw8 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) March 29, 2022

Declan Rice joins Harry Maguire defence.

‘Total embarrassment from whoever booed tonight,’ the West Ham United midfielder posted. Harry Maguire has been incredible every single time he’s put on the England shirt. Absolute nonsense now it’s becoming. Back your own players. Especially with a major tournament coming up.’

Meanwhile Southgate said in a post-match interview that the booing was “an absolute joke,’ adding, “the way he has performed for us, I don’t get it.”

Unperturbed, Maguire himself posted an image on Wednesday morning along with the caption ‘Enjoyable week playing for my country.’

Enjoyable week playing for my country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/8oHZiOlhpe — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 30, 2022

The 29-year-old’s teammates are right to say that Maguire has regularly performed well for his country and despite his poor club form, is likely to feature at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Next though, is a return to Man United and a bid to put things right, firstly when the club hosts Maguire’s old side Leicester City on Saturday.

