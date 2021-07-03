It was a long tome coming.

Jordan Henderson said it was “about time” he got his first goal for England after scoring the fourth and final goal in tonight’s Euro 2020 rout over Ukraine in Rome.

Brought on as a substitute for Declan Rice in the 57th minute, Jordan Henderson took just six minutes to find the net and his elusive first England goal. The Liverpool skipper made his debut in 2010 and tonight was his 62nd appearance for his country.

The result means that England have reached the Euro 2020 semi-final and will return to Wembley on Wednesday to face Denmark, who beat Czech Republic 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

Speaking to ITV afterwards, Jordan Henderson was in jovial form, saying “I told you it was coming! I’m delighted, It’s been a while to be fair. It’s about time.

“But I’m just delighted for the lads, of course I’m buzzing to get my first goal but I’m so happy the lads. I see the work they put in every day.

“Overall, a very good night but we’ve got a game against Denmark who are a very good side. We can enjoy tonight but tomorrow we’ll be fully focused on Wednesday.”

Jordan Henderson’s penalty woe.

Henderson’s England goal drought was a subject that came up during the build-up to Euro 2020.

In a warm-up game against Romania last month, the Sunderland-borm midfielder saw an opportunity to finally break his duck when England were awarded a penalty in the second half.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin keen to step up, Henderson decided that he would take the spot kick, only to see his effort saved by Romania goalkeeper Florin Nita.

Limited time on the pitch at Euro 2020.

Jordan Henderson also missed from the spot during the penalty shootout against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, an error that went unpunished as England eventually won 4-3.

He is clearly delighted with his goal against Ukraine and will also be pleased about getting some minutes on the pitch. The 31-year-old has only made three appearances at Euro 2020, all of which came off the bench.

A cheeky comment from a former manager.

Henderson is considered an important presence in the squad however, even if Roy Keane doesn’t agree with that logic. At the beginning of the tournament, the Corkman stated that he wouldn’t have included Henderson in the squad after his injury issues in recent months.

Perhaps that long-awaited Jordan Henderson goal will make his former Sunderland boss eat his words? Yeah, maybe not.

