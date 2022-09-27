Ex-Man United teammates among stars paying tribute to Jonny Evans in emotional video

Jonny Evans tribute video.

Former Manchester United teammates are among those who have paid tribute to Jonny Evans, as he closes in on 100 caps for Northern Ireland.

The Leicester City captain is set to win his 100th cap for Northern Ireland on Tuesday night, as Ian Baraclough’s side travel to Athens to play Greece in their final Nations League game.

Ex-teammates pay tribute to Jonny Evans.

To mark the occasion, the Northern Ireland media team sat Evans down to watch a video which consisted of tributes from former and current teammates and coaches, as well as family members.

Teammates from Evans’ trophy-laden days at Manchester United such as Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and John O’Shea were among those who appeared on screen, while Baraclough himself also said a few words, as did Michael O’Neill, his predecessor as Northern Ireland manager.

Lawrie Sanchez, the man who gave Evans his international debut, recalled the Belfast native’s debut against Spain in 2006, while there were also tributes from current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and Foxes teammate James Maddison.

Jonny Evans watches on as a few familiar faces send their congratulations for reaching 100 senior Northern Ireland caps 👏🏻 #Evans100 pic.twitter.com/7XiddZUDCC — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) September 27, 2022

The Evans family.

For 49 of his 99 Northern Ireland caps to date, Evans has played alongside his younger brother Corry, and the current Sunderland midfielder paid an emotional tribute to his elder sibling.

There were also appearances from Evans’ parents, his wife Helen and their children, as well as current Northern Ireland teammates and coaches from his days as a young footballer.

When the 34-year-old eventually retires, he will be able to claim that he his century of caps coincided with Northern Ireland lifting themselves from the doldrums of European football to one of their brightest eras in recent memory.

In 2016, Evans was part of the first ever Northern Ireland squad to appear at a European Championship, playing every minute as they made it to the last 16 of the tournament.

Early days.

As a young defender at Man United, he was a key part of the squad in the final years of Alex Ferguson, before being sold to West Bromwich Albion in 2015 as Louis van Gaal ushered in a new era at Old Trafford.

During his time at the club, Evans won three Premier League medals and two League Cups, before adding the FA Cup to his collection with Leicester in 2021.

