Waterford FC statement as Jonathan Walters role confirmed

Jonathan Walters role at Waterford confirmed.

Waterford FC have confirmed that former Ireland international Jonathan Walters is joining the club in the role of Technical Director.

It had been reported earlier that Walters would be linking up with the Blues and that the club have now confirmed that this is the case.

Waterford statement.

“Waterford FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Jonathan Walters as the club’s new Technical Director,” said the League of Ireland First Division club in statement on Friday.

“The 39-year-old arrives with a wealth of experience having played more than 500 games for the likes of Stoke City, Burnley and Ipswich Town as well as more than 50 international caps for the Republic of Ireland.

“Walters will oversee the club’s long-term football strategy, working closely with Head Coach Danny Searle as well as the club’s Academy and medical departments.

“He will share the role with sister club Fleetwood Town in League One, and will be tasked with helping to get The Blues back to the Premier Division while building a long-term strategy.

𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 🤝 Waterford FC are delighted to announce the appointment of @JonWalters19 as the club’s new Technical Director. Full story 👉 https://t.co/LTBiK2G21M#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/hdyaqqqRtP — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) December 23, 2022

Andy Pilley.

“On the appointment, Chairman Andy Pilley said: “We are delighted to welcome such a well respected name in the game to the club in a role which we feel is hugely important.

“He’s also someone who knows the Irish game well and is a proud Irishman.

“Jonathan is an experienced and knowledgeable character who can help the club move to the next level in structure, recruitment and sporting success on the pitch.

“It’s a hugely exciting appointment and these are exciting times for Waterford Football Club. We want to take the club to the next level.”

Jonathan Walters.

Waterford will be among the favourites to gain promotion from the First Division in 2023, and Walters’ connections in the UK could well help them achieve that goal.

The club have already been linked with the likes of Leigh Griffiths and Padraig Amond, so it will be interesting to see who they get over the line next.

