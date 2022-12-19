John Terry pokes fun at himself over Sergio Aguero’s World Cup celebrations

John Terry makes light of Sergio Aguero’s World Cup celebrations.

John Terry has taken to Twitter to have a little fun at his own expense, after Sergio Aguero’s exuberant celebrations following Argentina’s World Cup win.

Aguero retired from football in December of last year, but that didn’t stop the former Argentina striker revelling in his nation’s success in Qatar.

Sergio Aguero enjoys World Cup win.

A close personal friend of Lionel Messi, Aguero was one of those who held the iconic forward atop his shoulders with the World Cup trophy, for photographs that will be shared for many years to come.

The ex-Manchester City man was also seen puffing a cigar and enjoying the post-match celebrations in the Argentina dressing room, leading to many people comparing his exploits to those of John Terry at the 2012 Champions League Final in Munich.

Back then, the Chelsea captain was suspended for the final against Bayern Munich, but appeared on the pitch in full kit after his beloved team won on penalties, lapping up the celebrations with his teammates.

Lionel Messi 🥳 Sergio Aguero 🇦🇷 Watch celebrations following #FIFAWorldCup triumph! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 19, 2022

John Terry takes to Twitter.

The comparisons on Sunday weren’t lost on Terry, who took to Twitter to assess Aguero’s attire at the Lusial Stadium.

“If you’re going to do it, at least go for it and put the shin pads and boots on,” he posted along with a picture of Aguero wearing an Argentina jersey and shorts.

If your going to do it, at least go for it and put the shin pads and boots on.🤣🤣🤣🇦🇷🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/Bn61Qdqim5 — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 18, 2022

Sergio Aguero.

The last of Aguero’s 101 Argentina caps came in the quarter-final of their victorious Copa America campaign last summer, so it’s no surprise that he still has plenty of friends in the national team squad.

Still, there’s every reason for people to have a chuckle at Aguero’s expense, although who came blame him for getting caught up in such a glorious moment for his country.

