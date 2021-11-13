John Terry backs Harry Maguire over divisive goal celebration against Albania

John Terry backs Harry Maguire.

John Terry has backed Harry Maguire after the Manchester United defender split opinion with his goal celebration following his goal for England against Albania on Friday night.

Terry, who set up a Twitter account to much publicity last week, took to the platform on Saturday to lend his support to Maguire, after his fellow centre-back cupped his ears in an apparent message to the widespread criticism he has faced in recent weeks.

Roy Keane called Harry Maguire “embarrassing.”

The gesture hasn’t helped the Man United captain though, with Roy Keane calling it “embarrassing,” while many others questioned the benefits of Maguire goading people when he has been in such poor form.

The 28-year-old has found backing though in the form of ex-England internationals Micah Richards and John Terry who both gave him their support on Twitter.

Richards posted to say the following on Twitter along with a GIF pointing to his confusion at those calling Maguire out:

‘People: Footballers are like robots, they have no personality!

‘Harry Maguire. Scores the opening goal for his country, celebrates with real passion whilst referencing those who have been criticising him.

‘People: That’s embarrassing.’

Maguire enjoys good night with England.

Terry then quoted Richards’ post along with the simple message: ‘100% agree mate.”

Maguire will be pleased to have the backing of one of his England predecessors and it’s fair to say that last night was a happier occasion for him than most of the times he has lined out for Man United recently.

After humiliations at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City, Red Devils supporters have aimed a large proportion of their anger at Maguire for both his on-pitch performances and his mundane post-match apologies on TV and on social media.

Now on a welcome break away from Old Trafford, Maguire gave England the lead against Albania on Friday before a Harry Kane hat-trick and a Jordan Henderson effort rounded the 5-0 victory before the half-time whistle was blown.

England will qualify for their seventh successive World Cup if get at least a draw away to San Marino on Monday, something which would appear inevitable against the minnows of European football.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harry Maguire, john terry, micah richards