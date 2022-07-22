John Russell hails Sligo Rovers players after European win over Motherwell

Sligo Rovers defeat Motherwell.

John Russell was full of praise for his Sligo Rovers players after their Europa Conference League victory away to Motherwell on Thursday night.

An Aidan Keena goal, following a defensive mistake, was enough to give the Bit O’Red a 1-0 advantage heading into next week’s second leg at The Showgrounds.

It was Sligo’s second consecutive away win in Europe this month, following a 2-1 victory over Bala Town of Wales, and their manager was pleased with how they stifled a side that would be seen as superior opposition.

John Russell on “massive” win for Sligo Rovers.

“It’s a massive win for Sligo,” said Russell. “It’s only our fifth European win. We had only won three before this season and now we have beaten Bala and Motherwell away.

“Our defensive structure limited Motherwell to very few chances. I felt we deserved the win, made a couple of chances and should’ve had a penalty late on. We’re happy with the performance but it’s only halfway in the tie.”

FT | Motherwell 0-1 @sligorovers Wow, what a performance! Aidan Keena with the goal as Sligo Rovers pick up an outstanding win ✌️ Next week: 🇮🇪#LOI | #UECL pic.twitter.com/yehY4XgHYM — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) July 21, 2022

Motherwell boss rues mistake.

Sligo reached the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds by virtue of finishing third in the League of Ireland, while Motherwell came fifth in the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership.

In his post-match interview, the Scottish side’s manager Graham Alexander rued the costly mistake that led to Keena’s first half winner.

“I think we did more than enough to win it,” said the former Burnley midfielder. “The goal speaks for itself. It was an obvious mistake but an honest one. That gave them something to protect. They sat deep at times but we still created enough chances to win the game but didn’t take them. But it’s only half-time. It’s still there to try and win.”

Sligo’s victory came on the same day of confirmation that their talented goalkeeper Ed McGinty would be moving on to Oxford United, continuing the recent exodus of League of Ireland players to England’s League One.

St. Pat’s secure draw at home.

Elsewhere in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round, St.Patrick’s Athletic kept their hopes of progression alive, as Chris Forrester fired in a second-half equaliser to secure a 1-1 at home to Slovenian side NS Mura.

Both Pat’s and Sligo will play their second legs on Thursday of next week.

