John O’Shea has joined the first team coaching staff at Stoke City, the EFL Championship club has confirmed.

The former Manchester United defender will be working alongside former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, while combining the role with his job as Ireland U21 assistant manager.

“John is at the start of his coaching career,” said O’Neill of his new colleague. “He had a spell at Reading after his career as a player drew to a close and is involved at international level.

“I think he will bring a great deal to us. In coaching you bring your standards as a player and I think everyone knows that John O’Shea had extremely high standards as a player.

“He had a fantastic playing career but he’s very keen to learn as a coach as well and he has settled in extremely well.

“I think he brings the right mix of not only his expertise but also his personality and he’s a good person to have around, particularly around young players.”

O’Shea’s new position will provide him with the opportunity to coach U21 stalwart Gavin Kilkenny on a daily basis, while there have been reports that Will Smallbone could also be joining Stoke on loan.

Having the trio work at such close quarters would appear to be beneficial to U21 boss Jim Crawford, as he prepares for a crucial two-legged play-off against Israel in September, with a place in next year’s European Championship at stake.

O’Shea enjoyed a long and successful playing career, the majority of which was spent as part of Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering Man United side.

The Waterford native clocked up 393 appearances for the Red Devils, while pocketing five Premier League winner’s medals and the 2008 Champions League.

He later played for and captained Sunderland, before rounding off his playing career at Reading, where he took up a coaching role in 2019.

O’Shea’s 118 caps for Ireland place him third in the all-time list, behind only Robbie Keane (146) and Shay Given (134).

