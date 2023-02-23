Iconic BBC commentator John Motson has died aged 77

John Motson passes away.

Iconic BBC commentator John Motson has passed away at the age of 77, it has been confirmed.

“It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today (Thursday),” said the family of the man known as ‘Motty’ in a statement.

John Motson career.

Motson will be remembered by football fans for his near-50-year stint at the BBC, during which time he commentated on 29 FA Cup Finals, 10 World Cups and 10 European Championships.

Known for wearing his trademark sheepskin coats, Motson was on the mic for some of the most memorable league, FA Cup and international moments of the television age.

He made his name on BBC Radio, before making his Match of the Day breakthrough while commentating on Hereford United’s famous FA Cup win over Newcastle United in 1972, when Ronnie Radford scored a memorable goal from 30 yards out.

Rest in peace, John Motson. The legendary commentator, who had an illustrious 50-year career with the BBC, has died aged 77. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 23, 2023

Famous Robbie Keane goal.

From an Irish point of view, Motson will be remembered for the words he used as Robbie Keane found the back of the net in injury-time to secure a 1-1 draw with Germany at the 2002 World Cup in Japan.

“Surely this time for Keane!,” cried Motson, as the Irish section of the stadium jumped for joy. “And Ireland do it! Robbie Keane… in the second minute of stoppage-time… has scored the equaliser! Look at these scenes! Just look at these scenes!”

John Motson’s BBC commentary on one of the greatest moments in Ireland’s football history 🇮🇪 “Just at these scenes” 🥲#RIPJohnMotson 🎙 🐑 🧥 pic.twitter.com/jquGtiTbhA — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) February 23, 2023

Tributes.

Tributes have already been pouring in for Motson with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher tweeting to say that he was “an absolute legend of the game,” adding: “So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.”

Motson‘s BBC colleague Chris Sutton posted: “Really sad news to hear of the passing of John Motson. He was a legendary figure in the commentary box and will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

“Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died,” said Match of the Day host Gary Lineker. “A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll be very much missed. RIP Motty.”

