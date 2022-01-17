John McGinn impresses Alex Ferguson as midfielder emerges as Man United transfer target

John McGinn emerges as Manchester United target.

John McGinn has emerged as a transfer target for Man United, with Alex Ferguson and Darren Fletcher said to have noted his role as a dressing room leader for Aston Villa and Scotland.

According to the Telegraph’s James Ducker, the Red Devils will target McGinn in the summer transfer window as they look to improve their midfield, while boosting the character of the Old Trafford dressing room.

Alex Ferguson impressed by John McGinn.

Ferguson and Fletcher, the club’s most successful former manager and current technical director respectively, have been swayed by their fellow Scot, with Ferguson in particular thought to be a long-term admirer of the player.

The article states that 27-year-old McGinn’s ‘profile as a dominant midfielder with leadership qualities appeals to United,’ with the current squad perceived to lack leaders.

The rise of John McGinn.

McGinn moved to Villa Park from Hibernian in the summer of 2018 and quickly became a key member of the Birmingham outfit’s team.

The club won promotion to the Premier League at the end of McGinn’s first season, with the midfielder playing a total of 41 games under the management of Steve Bruce and then Dean Smith.

McGinn continued his strong form upon Villa’s return to the top flight and gradually emerged as a leader alongside the likes of Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings.

After Grealish’s departure for Manchester City last summer, Mings was promoted to club captain, with McGinn being named as vice-captain by Smith.

Steven Gerrard is a huge fan.

Since the arrival of Steven Gerrard as manager in November, the ex-Liverpool skipper has also been instantly impressed by his midfielder.

“I love John McGinn, I love the person, the character, the player,” Gerrard said of McGinn last month. “I’m the lucky one that’s able to work with him and try to improve his game.”

Along with his club exploits, McGinn has been a key figure in the resurgence of the Scotland national team and displayed his goalscoring abilities by finding the net on seven occasions during the country’s successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Would Gerrard let McGinn go?

He then added four more during the 2022 World Cup qualifying, helping to secure Scotland’s place in the playoffs, where they will face Ukraine in March.

A move to Man United would see McGinn link up with international teammate Scott McTominay, although given Gerrard’s tetchy relationship with the Old Trafford outfit, the manager would likely be loathe to let his player move to the 13-time Premier League champions.

