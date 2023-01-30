John Egan pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham in Instagram post

John Egan takes aim at Ryan Reynolds.

John Egan has branded himself the villain of Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham’s Hollywood story, after he scored an injury time equaliser against them on Sunday.

A thrilling FA Cup fourth round tie between the Reynolds/Rob McElhenney-owned outfit and Sheffield United ended 3-3, with Ireland centre-back Egan being the one to break Welsh hearts at the end.

John Egan takes to Instagram.

It looked like Paul Mullin had given the home side the win as his 86th-minute goal put Wrexham ahead for the second time, after an earlier goal from Kilkenny native Thomas O’Connor put them 2-1 in front.

However, it was another Irishman who would have the final say, as Egan’s goal prevented an upset and secured a replay at Bramall Lane.

“Every good movie needs a villain😅 Part two coming 🔜,” posted Egan on Instagram on Monday, in what was a clear reference to Wrexham’s Hollywood connections.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The National League club was acquired by Reynolds and McElhenney in 2020, and the acting pair have since been praised for their work with the club and surrounding community.

The takeover was the subject of a documentary series called Welcome to Wrexham, which premiered on FX in August of last year.

Reynolds was in the Racecourse Ground crowd on Sunday afternoon, with the BBC cameras repeatedly capturing his reactions, as he enjoyed the thrills and spills of what felt like and old-fashioned FA Cup tie.

McElhenney wasn’t in attendance, but cameras also caught Reynolds holding up his phone so that his friend and business partner could savour the atmosphere from afar.

Fifth round draw.

“When @robmcelhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible,” Reynolds said on Instagram after the game. “But impossible is @wrexham_afc’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight.”

The winner of the replay will face a home tie against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in the next round. The full fifth round draw can be found here.

