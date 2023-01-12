Julen Lopetegui hails Joe Hodge’s character after missed penalty

Julen Lopetegui hails Joe Hodge after missed penalty.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has hailed the character of Joe Hodge, after the Ireland U21 international missed a decisive penalty in the club’s Carabao Cup defeat on Wednesday night.

Hodge, an 80th-minute substitute in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, stepped up to take the fifth spot-kick, only to see it saved by Dean Henderson.

Wolves penalty woe.

Sam Surridge and Ruben Neves had previously failed to score for Forest and Wolves respectively, but it was Hodge’s miss that secured the home side’s passage to semi-final, leaving Wolves to make the short trip home with nothing to show for their performance.

Speaking afterwards, Lopetegui hailed the character of Hodge, praising the midfielder for stepping up to take the penalty in the first place.

“Joe Hodge has commitment and character.”

“I want to highlight his commitment and character,” the Spaniard told the club website. “But this is done and the players that doesn’t score the penalties are never at fault, but he wanted to take a penalty and show his character and this is all. He’s going to grow and improve from this, for sure.”

Hodge has played fairly regularly for Wolves of late, appearing three times in the league under caretaker manager Steve Davis, before Lopetegui took over after the World Cup.

The former Real Madrid boss has also shown faith in the youngster, by playing him in league games against Everton and Aston Villa, as well as in the FA Cup against Liverpool.

Irish Wolves.

Hodge is one of three Irish players that are around the Wolves squad, with Nathan Collins a regular at the heart of the defence and Connor Ronan having been promised more playing time by Lopetegui earlier this week.

Next up for Wolves is a Premier League meeting with West Ham United at Molineux on Saturday, before an FA Cup third round replay against Liverpool at the same venue on Tuesday.

