Joe Hodge hailed by Wolves interim boss after first team breakthrough

“Did he surprise us? Maybe a little bit, but sometimes you don’t know how they’ll deal with it until you put them in. Going forward, he’ll feel a bit more part of it here.

“He deserves that opportunity. He’s shown us and the supporters that he’s capable. He’s an all-round player who can do a bit of everything well, and he has a great personality. He’s a great kid and that goes a long way.”

Joe Hodge on bouncing back from injury.

Hodge’s current situation is a far cry from his injury-plagued loan spell at Derry City last year.

“It was tough,” the 20-year-old said recently on on the injury troubles that have affected his early career. “I didn’t play anywhere near as many games as I would have liked to, which didn’t help me one bit, the lack of games I played.

“But it toughens you up. It’s just getting knocked down and going again and going again. But I’m fit and playing the best football I have in ages now.”

I've seen enough. That was fearless from Joe Hodge. For the third game in a row he looked the part as a Premier League midfielder and an Ireland call-up now surely awaits. He demands the ball on attack (14/15 passes) and does his all to win it back in defence. Superb.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/3ZzVuGNcCT — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 18, 2022

Ireland U21s.

The Manchester-born midfielder came up through the Man City academy before making the move to Molineux in the summer of 2021.

Injuries also meant that he played no part in Ireland’s memorable group campaign for the U21 European Championship qualifiers, when Jim Crawford’s side finished second behind Italy.

Hodge did, however, come back in for both legs of the play-off defeat to Israel, starting both games as Ireland crashed out on penalties.

Still eligible for the U21’s, Hodge has already been sounded out by Crawford has someone who can lead a new generation during the next campaign.

Jim Crawford on Joe Hodge.

“Myself and the staff had a design and strategy to bring in younger lads that are going to be instrumental in the next campaign,” said Crawford after that heartbreaking defeat to Israel.

“We had Bosun Lawal in with us last year in Marbella. We brought in Andy Moran – who has high potential, Joe Hodge played a big part in these play-off games, Ollie O’Neill has been a significant player for us and kicked us off on that winning streak that helped us get to the play-offs.”

If Hodge continues to rack up the Premier League minutes, it might not be long before senior Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is looking to take him off Crawford’s hands.