‘Get off the beer!’ – Joe Brolly calls for All-Ireland club final replay amid 17-men farce

Joe Brolly calls for All-Ireland Club Final replay.

Joe Brolly is among those calling for an All-Ireland Club Football Championship Final replay, after Kilmacud Crokes appeared to have 17 players on the field towards the end of their victory over Glen on Sunday.

The Dublin side celebrated their third-ever national title, and their first since 2009, but their success has been marred by the controversy that took place towards the end of the game.

17 men on pitch.

Ahead of the final play of the match, Crokes made a number of substitutions, but images showed that two players who were supposed to go off were still on the field.

This has led to calls for the game to replayed, with Glen chairman Barry Slowey confirming that the Derry club would be seeking clarification from the GAA on the matter.

“We have been made aware that potentially a rule was broken, and the club will be seeking clarification from the GAA on it,” Slowey said.

My own view is that the honourable course is a replay. This was not a technical breach of the rule. 15 v 15 is a fundamental requirement. Playing v 16 men in the dying minutes with the extra man defending the goal line is a travesty. Lads. Get off the beer! — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) January 23, 2023

Joe Brolly offers opinion on potential replay.

Brolly took to Twitter on Monday to offer his opinion on what should be done, making it clear that he feels a replay is the only way to go.

“My own view is that the honourable course is a replay,” posted the former RTE pundit. “This was not a technical breach of the rule. 15 v 15 is a fundamental requirement. Playing v 16 men in the dying minutes with the extra man defending the goal line is a travesty. Lads. Get off the beer!”

Brolly later implied that if a similar situation had occurred during an inter-county All-Ireland Final in which Dublin were competing, then calls for a replay would be stronger.

If Dublin had kept a 16th man on the pitch in the dying moments of the 2017 replay with Mayo a point down, and he was at the heart of the Dublin defence as the clock ran down, there would be an outcry and a replay ordered. Of course there would be 82,300 good reasons for that… — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) January 23, 2023

Dublin.

“If Dublin had kept a 16th man on the pitch in the dying moments of the 2017 replay with Mayo a point down, and he was at the heart of the Dublin defence as the clock ran down, there would be an outcry and a replay ordered,” he said.

“Of course there would be 82,300 good reasons for that,” added Brolly, in an apparent suggestion that Dublin’s large following would have swung any decision in their favour.

