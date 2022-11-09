FPL confusion over Joao Cancelo and Diogo Dalot bans

FPL: Joao Cancelo and Diogo Dalot bans.

FPL managers have been left confused after Portuguese pair Joao Cancelo and Diogo Dalot both picked up bans during the last round of Premier League fixtures.

Cancelo is currently the most-sold defender in Fantasy Premier League ahead of the next gameweek, with many players expressing the belief online that the Manchester City full-back is suspended for their game against Brentford.

The Portugal international picked up a straight red card in City’s win over Fulham, but because his foul which gave away a penalty wasn’t deemed as violent conduct, he will only serve a one-match ban.

Luckily for those who haven’t sold him, Cancelo’s suspension will be served for the City’s Carabao Cup meeting with Chelsea on Wednesday night, meaning that he will be available when Brentford visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Dalot, on the other hand, will be available for Manchester United’s Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa but will be banned for their Premier League game away at Fulham on Sunday.

That’s because the right-back is suspended for picking up five Premier League yellow cards this season, and this kind of ban doesn’t apply to matches in other competitions.

The in-form defender has started every game under Erik ten Hag this season and is United’s second-highest points-scorer in FPL, after Marcus Rashford.

He is now the eighth most-owned defender in the game but those with Dalot in their teams will need to fine an alternative this weekend as his run of games comes to an end.

World Cup break.

Gameweek 16 will be the final round of FPL fixtures before the World Cup break, when players will have the benefit of unlimited free transfers until the Premier League returns on December 26th – essentially, an extra wildcard.

Therefore, it would be advisable not to take too much of a hit this weekend, as you will be able to tinker with your team without losing points over the next six weeks.

