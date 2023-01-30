Joao Cancelo lands in Germany ahead of Bayern Munich move

Joao Cancelo to join Bayern Munich.

Joao Cancelo is set to leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich on an initial loan deal from the Premier League champions.

One of the more surprising moves ahead of the January transfer deadline, the deal has come about after Cancelo told Man City manager Pep Guardiola that he wanted to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Bayern Munich have option to buy.

Once the Portugal international’s medical is completed on Monday, he will join the German champions on loan until the end of the season.

The deal also includes an option for Bayern to buy the 28-year-old for £61.5million (€67m) in the summer.

Cancelo joined Man City in the summer of 2019 and went on to establish himself as one of Guardiola’s first-choice full-backs, equally capable of playing on the left or the right.

Bayern have completed the agreement to sign João Cancelo, here we go! Deal set to be completed on loan plus €70m buy option clause. Cancelo told Pep Guardiola that he wanted to leave. Medical tests later tonight.

Joao Cancelo.

During City’s back-t0-back Premier League title-winning seasons, Cancelo became known for his attacking threat as much as for his defensive capabilities, and often slotted into a role further up the field.

In total, he has made 154 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals, and was named in the PFA Premier League team of the year for both of those title-winning seasons.

However, Cancelo has fallen out of favour in recent weeks, partly due to the emergence of 18-year-old academy product Rico Lewis.

Dropped for club and country.

Cancelo has only started once in six Premier League games for the club since the return of English football after the World Cup break.

His most recent two starts both ended in defeat, first Southampton in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, and then in a league loss to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Cancelo started all three group games for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, before being demoted to the bench for their two knockout matches.

He joins a Bayern Munich side who are one point ahead of Union Berlin at the top of the Bundesliga table.

