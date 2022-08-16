Joachim Andersen shares vile abuse he has received since Darwin Nunez headbutt

Joachim Andersen shares vile abuse.

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has shared a stream of vile abuse he has received since he was headbutted by Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez on Monday night.

Nunez received a red card for the incident, after the pair were involved in a number of tussles throughout the 1-1 draw.

Abuse includes death threats and accusations of cheating.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann is one of those who feels that Andersen made the most of the incident but there’s no denying that Nunez was foolish for making the initial contact.

Andersen has now taken to Instagram to reveal that he received 300-400 abusive messages on Monday night, while sharing a number of screenshots of the correspondence.

The messages range from accusations of cheating, to death wishes to actual threats made against the 26-year-old and his family. Andersen finishes the posts with the words “Hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this.”

The vitriol is just the latest in an endless series of incidents involving professional sportspeople receiving abuse online, and while moves are being made to stamp it out, little progression has been seen in recent years.

Joachim Andersen: “A clear red card.”

After Monday night’s game, Andersen gave his view on the incident that saw Nunez receive his marching orders.

“The whole game I sat really close to him, I annoyed him a lot and did well against him. I think that’s why he was a little bit angry with me,” the Andersen said to Viaplay.

“In that situation, he headbutted me, the first one, at a cross, and I told him he shouldn’t do that. I was angry with him. Then he did it again which is, for me, really stupid. A clear red card.”

A moment of madness from Darwin Núñez and he's shown a straight red card! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YAErzuuUKq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022

Suspension.

Nunez will now be suspended for three games, for what Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville described as a “moment of madness.”

“We saw in his first few games he’s combative,” said Neville. “That is a proper butt. Not one of the ones where they both their heads together. That’s a proper butt to the under side of the nose. He’ll a learn a lot from that.”

