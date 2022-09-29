Jim Crawford pays tribute to “special group” as stars bid farewell to U21 set-up

Jim Crawford pays tribute to “special group”.

Jim Crawford has hailed a “special” group of Ireland U21 players, as a number of his charges bid farewell to the set-up.

After the heartbreak of the penalty shootout defeat to Israel on Tuesday, which brought a memorable U21 qualifying campaign to an end, the manager has been reflecting on the journey he has shared with the youngsters.

Bidding farewell.

Of the squad for the Israel games, none of Conor Coventry, Lee O’Connor, Brian Maher, Aaron Connolly, Andy Lyons, Eiran Cashin, Jake O’Brien, Joe Redmond, Dawson Devoy, David Odumosu, Will Smallbone, Ross Tierney, Joshua Kayode, Tyreik Wright, Finn Azaz or Adam O’Reilly will be available for the next campaign, and Crawford has paid tribute to a cohort who will be on the lookout for senior international caps.

Coventry, O’Connor and Maher came in for particular praise for their record-breaking exploits over the course of the campaign.

🇮🇪💬 ‘A special group of players’ #IRLU21 Manager Jim Crawford praises the class of 2022 after record-breaking campaign comes to an end ☘️#COYBIG | #WeAreOne — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 29, 2022

Jim Crawford: “I wish them the best.”

“Reflecting on the campaign, I always look at what we could always do better but for me the highs far outweigh the lows,” Crawford told the FAI.

“A first play-off at U21s level, then you look at Conor Coventry gaining record caps for the Ireland U21s and Lee O’Connor now second in that chart. Then you have Brian Maher with a record number of cleansheets in a campaign – they are great moments you reflect on.

“There are certain players who are now finished with Under-21s football and the next step is the senior team and I wish them nothing but the best in international football.

“There are a lot of really good characters leaving us, which is a pity because I would have loved to have extended our time together and got to the finals. I think it’s a measure of the bond of this group that players who were not in the squad were messaging us with support and then lifting the players after Tuesday – it’s a special group.”

International hopes.

Of the squad that went so close to European qualification, Coventry and Smallbone are just two who will have genuine hopes of being included in Stephen Kenny’s senior squad for the two friendlies in November.

For now though, the group can look back fondly on capturing the imagination of the Irish public over the past 12 months.

