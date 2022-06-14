Jim Crawford laments “silly goals” in Ireland U21 defeat

Jim Crawford laments “silly goals.”

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford lamented the “silly goals” his side conceded in their 4-1 defeat to Italy on Tuesday evening.

The young Boys in Green went into the match in Ascoli knowing that a win would ensure automatic qualification to the European Championship for the very first time.

Ireland miss out on top spot.

However, a superior Italian side came out on top, thanks largely to some sloppy defending and the concession of a first half penalty which led to the opening goal.

The referee pointed to the spot for a Mark McGuinness foul and, after Italy added a second goal before the break, it was the defender who was involved in a mix-up with goalkeeper Brian Maher, as the hosts added a third just minutes into the second half.

Ireland later got a penalty of their own, which Conor Coventry converted to give Crawford’s side hope, but there was still time for Italy to add a fourth and put the game to bed once and for all.

Jim Crawford: “We just couldn’t get going.”

A play-off spot had already been guaranteed for Ireland but that didn’t stop Crawford expressing his disappointment at how easily some of Italy’s goals went in on the night.

“You just don’t give yourself a chance with giving away a penalty from a set piece and then at the start of the second half, a lack of communication between players,” the 49-year-old said to RTE afterwards.

“You go 3-0 down and and it’s game over but we’ll take loads from it as a group. We just couldn’t get going today and to concede silly goals the way we did, you’re not giving yourself a chance.”

Italy U-21 4-1 Republic of Ireland U-21 – Ireland manager Jim Crawford reacts to the defeat in Ascoli and looks forward to the play-off. #IRLU21 #COYBIG 📱 Updates – https://t.co/29po2cHb4B

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 14, 2022

Play-off to come.

The draw for the play-offs takes place next Tuesday, with Croatia, Denmark and Iceland among the potential opponents, and Crawford turned more positive when speaking about a two-legged showdown in September.

“At the beginning of this whole European Championship, if you said we’d get a play-off place, we would have been more than delighted, so now we’ve got a bit of time to prepare for it.

“June is historically a difficult window for players who play in the UK so we’ll be okay when it comes to September. We’ll have everybody fit and at it.”

Ireland finished second in Group F, five points behind Italy and a point ahead of third-placed Sweden.

