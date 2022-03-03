Jesse Marsch charms reporters with self-deprecating Ted Lasso reference

Jesse Marsch makes Ted Lasso reference.

Jesse Marsch held his first press conference as Leeds United manager on Thursday and naturally, a Ted Lasso reference came up.

The Wisconsin-born coach has a big job on his hands in winning over a fanbase who worshipped his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa, and he has spent his first few days in Yorkshire turning on the charm.

Earlier this week, Marsch addressed any concerns over his accent, given the experience of compatriot Bob Bradley, who was mocked for his use of “Americanisms” during his brief spell in charge of Swansea City in 2016.

Chris Armas, another US citizen, has faced comparisons with fictional coach Ted Lasso since joining Manchester United’s coaching staff, and at Thursday’s press conference, Marsch inadvertently likened himself to the character, bringing laughter to the room full of reporters.

Jesse Marsch turns on the charm.

“I think there’s probably a stigma. I’m not sure Ted Lasso helped,” the 48-year-old laughed. “I haven’t watched the show but I get it. People hate hearing the word ‘soccer’. I’ve used the word ‘football’ since I was a professional football player.

“I think more and more in the States, we’re adapting to what the game is here in England and our connection with what this league is and what the culture of the sport is, in this country.

“All I can say is, the only way I know how to do things is to go all in, to give everything I have, to believe in who I am, to believe in the people that I work with and to try to maximise what we are every day.

“I find if you can do that effectively that you can be incredibly surprised with the human spirit and what you can achieve. So, that sounds like Ted Lasso I think, from what I’ve heard!”

🗣 "That sounds like Ted Lasso from what I've heard." 🤣 Jesse Marsch jokes that Ted Lasso didn't help American managers like himself pic.twitter.com/ChTtAG4pgf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 3, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, it was confirmed that Marsch will be assisted by Franz Schiemer, who he previously worked with at Red Bull Salzburg.

Marsch’s first match in charge of Leeds will take place on Saturday, when they visit Leicester City for a match that will be live on BT Sport, with a kick-off time of 12.30 pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jesse Marsch, leeds united