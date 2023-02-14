Jesse Marsch reportedly set for new Premier League job just days after leaving Leeds

Jesse Marsch set for Southampton job.

Jesse Marsch is set to be named as the new Southampton manager, just over a week after being sacked by relegation rivals Leeds United.

The Athletic is reporting Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard were also considered as replacements for Nathan Jones, but its Marsch who is set to be handed the unenviable task of keeping the Saints in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch.

Jones was sacked on Sunday after just three months in charge at St. Mary’s, with the Welshman overseeing seven defeats in eight league matches while at the helm.

Marsch‘s move from struggling Leeds to basement side Southampton is a remarkable turn of events at this stage of the Premier League season.

After securing safety for the Yorkshire outfit last season, the Wisconsin native has spent the past few months trying to repeat the trick, although he left them just above the relegation zone when he was sacked on February 6th.

Relegation rivals.

He will now have to hope that the Leeds players took nothing he said on board, as he looks to keep Southampton up at their expense.

The south-coast club have been bottom of the table since losing to Brighton on St. Stephen’s Day, while a win away at Everton on January 14th is their only victory in the league since October.

They haven’t won at home since a 2-1 victory over Chelsea on August 30th, while Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been part of a leaky defence that has conceded the second-most goals in the Premier League.

They have fared better in the cups, having reached the Carabao Cup semi-final where they lost to Newcastle, and face an FA Cup fifth round tie at home to League Two outfit Grimsby Town.

However, another cup run could be more of a curse than a blessing for Marsch, with the priority undoubtedly being Premier League survival.

Wanted to thank all of you who travelled yesterday for your amazing support. You guys pushed us back into the match 🤍💛💙 pic.twitter.com/3VmROraETr — Jesse Marsch (@jessemarsch) January 9, 2023

Leeds v Southampton.

Another intriguing element to his expected appointment is that Southampton travel to Leeds on February 25th for a crucial relegation six-pointer, and the presence of Marsch in the opposite dugout should add to what will already be a white-hot atmosphere.

Leeds are still on the lookout for Marsch’s successor, with recently-sacked former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder reportedly being the latest manager to turn them down.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: southampton