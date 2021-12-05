Jesse Marsch: Ralf Rangnick’s former assistant sacked by RB Leipzig

Jesse Marsch leaves RB Leipzig.

Jesse Marsch, a former assistant to Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig, has been sacked from his position as head coach at the Bundesliga club.

The development could have a knock-on effect at Manchester United, where new interim boss Rangnick is looking to boost his Old Trafford coaching staff.

Three-game losing streak spells end for Marsch.

Leipzig’s decision to part ways with Marsch comes with the club sitting 11th in the German top division table with 14 matches played.

They have also already been eliminated from the Champions League, albeit from a tough group containing Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

A three-game Bundesliga losing streak, culminating in a 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin on Friday, appears to have been the final nail in the coffin of Marsch’s five-month spell in charge.

RB Leipzig statement.

“RB Leipzig and head coach Jesse Marsch have mutually agreed to part ways,” the club said in a statement issued on Sunday morning.

“The decision is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions after the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin.

“Jesse Marsch will be released with immediate effect and assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming home game against Manchester City. A successor for Jesse Marsch will be announced in the near future.”

Jesse Marsch and Ralf Rangnick.

Wisconsin-born Marsch arrived at Leipzig the beginning of the 2018/2019 season to work as assistant coach to Rangnick. The former midfielder had previously been head coach of the Leipzig’s sister club New York Red Bulls.

During their sole season working together, Rangnick and Marsch helped Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga, while they also lost the German Cup Final to Bayern Munich.

They helped develop the team that would go on to reach the Champions League semi-final in 2019/20, although neither man would be around for that season, with Julian Nagelsmann taking over as head coach in June 2019.

Marsch went on to take over at another of the clubs under the Red Bull umbrella, Red Bull Salzburg, leading them to two Austrian Bundesliga titles before returning to Leipzig.

During his spell in Austria, Marsch memorably caused Liverpool plenty of problems in a Champions League encounter in June 2019, ultimately losing 4-3, with Erling Haaland on the scoresheet for Salzburg, along with Takumi Minamino, who has since joined the Reds, and Hwang Hee-Chan, now of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Could Jesse Marsch join Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford?

Man United are said to be open to the idea of Rangnick bringing some new coaches with him to Old Trafford and if he chooses to do so, Marsch could well be one of them.

The German boss has already indicated that he will retain the majority of current United coaching staff, although Michael Carrick’s departure was confirmed on Thursday night.

At the end of this season Rangnick is due to take up a consultancy role with the Red Devils, where he will work closely with a new permanent manager.

While Marsch may not be the big name many United supporters are looking for to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his close relationship with Rangnick could make him a viable candidate.

