Jesse Marsch reveals Erling Haaland text ahead of Leeds v Man City clash

Jesse Marsch reveals Erling Haaland text.

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has revealed that Erling Haaland sent him a text message to express his excitement at facing the club on St. Stephen’s Day.

The prolific Manchester City striker was born in Leeds in July 2000, while his father Alfie was playing for the Yorkshire outfit.

Marsch, who coached Haaland for six months at Red Bull Salzburg, has been speaking ahead of the Premier League clash between the two clubs next Wednesday and revealed that the forward had been in touch at the beginning of the season.

Jesseh Marsch: “I know how good Erling Haaland is.”

“Erling texted me as soon as the schedule came out,” said the Wisconsin-born manager. “He said that he’s most excited for Boxing Day. I gave him permission to have a small hamstring injury for that match.

“He was born here, his father has history with the club, he has the club in his heart because of that. It’s something that we talked about before when I got the job, him and his father were both incredibly supportive and excited for me.

“We’ll expect him to be fully ready and passionate about this match which causes issues for us. I know how good he is and how good he can be.”

Leeds v Man City.

Haaland scored 28 goals in just 22 appearances under the management of Marsch during the 2019/2020 Austrian Bundesliga season, before making the move to Borussia Dortmund midway through the campaign.

He has since taken to English football like a duck to water, scoring 23 goals in 18 appearances for Man City since joining in the summer.

Leeds v Man City will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday December 28th and will wrap up the first round Premier League fixtures after the World Cup break.

Before that, there will be seven games taking place on St. Stephen’s Day, with five of them live on Irish TV, before two more take place on December 27th.

