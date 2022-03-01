Jesse Marsch pre-empts criticism of his accent in first interview as Leeds manager

Jesse Marsch addresses accent issues.

New Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has attempted to nip in the bud any issues supporters may have over his accent.

Marsch is the first US-born coach to be take charge of a Premier League club since Bob Bradley’s ill-fated three-month spell in charge of Swansea City in 2016.

Bob Bradley’s experience.

Bradley’s time in Wales was characterised by criticisms over his apparent “American” turn of phrase, such as referring to away matches as “road games” and to penalties as “PKs”.

Former Red Bull Salzburg manager Marsch already has a tough job on his hands in replacing the hugely popular Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road and if you factor in cultural stereotypes that may arise, it could be even harder to get the fanbase onside.

However, this is not something that the 48-year-old is concerned with, as he told club media after his appointment was confirmed.

𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗰𝗵: "The mentality to fight for the fans and fight for each other, this is what I love."

Jesse Marsch: “I have a lot to prove.”

“I have a lot to prove to our fanbase that I’m the right guy to follow such a hero like Marcelo Bielsa,” he said.

“But I think the key is that when they see the team play and if the team plays with passion, and they play with heart, and they give everything they have, and that they show that they’re also intelligent, clear with the playing model, and they’re aggressive… then I think normally the fans will tolerate the coach even if they don’t like his accent or if he’s not as popular as the previous coach.”

“Over time, I found that I’ve always had an incredibly passionate and well-connected relationship with the fanbases everywhere I’ve gone.”

Jesse Marsch credentials.

Wisconsin-born Marsch has previously been in charge of Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, parting ways with the latter in December after an indifferent start to the season.

While he only lasted five months in Leipzig, he will hold fonder memories of his time in Austria, where he led Salzburg to two league titles.

Marsch’s first match in charge of Leeds will take place on Saturday, when they visit Leicester City for a match that will be live on BT Sport.

