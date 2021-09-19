Jesse Lingard hopes goal will make up for one of the “only mistakes” in his career

Jesse Lingard scores winner v West Ham.

Jesse Lingard feels his winning goal against West Ham United on Sunday can be seen as retribution for the mistake he made against Young Boys in midweek.

Lingard came of the bench in both games and made contrasting contributions in each, first playing a catastrophic backpass which resulted in the Swiss side’s winning goal, before making up for that mistake with a well-taken winner at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

David de Gea is mobbed by the Manchester United players at full-time for saving a last minute penalty 👏 pic.twitter.com/IFi62ZQdd2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2021

Jesse Lingard: I’m over the moon.

Having spent the latter part of last season on loan at West Ham, Lingard’s celebration was muted but that can’t be said for the rest of his teammates when David De Gea preserved the three points, by saving Mark Noble’s penalty in the dying seconds of the game.

Afterwards, both of Man United’s heroes were interviewed by Sky Sports and Lingard expressed his hope that his goal will somewhat make up for the error he made during the week.

🗣 "I'm over the moon, i had a good time at West Ham but I've got to move on with Man United." Jesse Lingard on scoring against West Ham on his return to the London Stadium pic.twitter.com/hkg8oy5JAc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2021

De Gea heroics seal points.

“It’s probably one of the only mistakes I’ve made in my career in football,” the 29-year-old said.

“But you overcome those things and you bounce back like we did today.

Lingard’s goal was somewhat overshadowed minutes later when De Gea pulled off a brilliant penalty save to deny Mark Noble.

The West Ham club captain was brought on in injury time solely to take the penalty but it was a decision that proved costly, with De Gea explaining that he was expecting Declan Rice to step up.

“I saw Rice with the ball and I was expecting him to take the penalty,” the goalkeeper said.

🗣 "I'm really really happy." David de Gea speaks about the moment of saving the penalty in the last minute of the game pic.twitter.com/aQxR7c3Gjn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2021

Redemption for Man United duo.

“Then I saw Noble with the ball. It was the last minute of the game and I made the save, it was a great goal from Jesse and it’s a massive three points for us.”

Lingard isn’t the only player who redeemed himself today, with de Gea going a long way towards making up for his failure to save any of the eleven penalties he faced in the Europa League Final shootout against Villarreal back in May.

The Spaniard also missed his own spot kick on that night in Gdansk but he has started this season in fine form, something that Man United fans will be hoping continues for the remainder of the season.

