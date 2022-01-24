Jesse Lingard posts videos showing Man United players hard at work in Dubai

Manchester United players in Dubai.

Jesse Lingard has shared some videos which show himself, and some Man United teammates, working hard during a winter break in Dubai.

The Red Devils are without a game until February 4th and some of their squad have taken advantage by heading off to sunnier climes.

Lingard, Rashford and Dalot hard at work.

Supporters needn’t worry about the players slacking off though, if Lingard’s social media activity is to be taken into account.

The winger, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford, has shared some clips of himself, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot working hard in the weights room at the NAS Sports Complex in Dubai.

None of the players are in official club gear but it is likely that interim boss Ralf Rangnick has encouraged them to stay in shape during their break, with Dalot appearing to be working with a trainer in Lingard’s video.

Things looking up for Man United?

The Portuguese defender was spotted on his way to Dubai over the weekend, with club captain Harry Maguire also reportedly heading for the popular destination.

Things have been far from rosy for the Old Trafford outfit this season but they can at least head into the winter break on the back of some positivity.

Rashford scored a last-gasp winner in a 1-0 victory over West Ham United on Saturday, the second game in succession in which the England striker came off the bench to find the net.

Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford are heading to Dubai, and will be joined by Aston Villa's John McGinn and Tyrone Mings #mulive [mirror] pic.twitter.com/VemYvJQy2G — utdreport (@utdreport) January 23, 2022

Rashford finds form ahead of Dubai trip.

The goal made it back-to-back Premier League victories for United, after their 3-1 win over Brentford midweek, and Rashford in particular appears to have an added spring in his step.

After the recent FA Cup victory over Aston Villa, several observers pointed to the 24-year-old’s demeanour as a sign that he is not feeling himself of late.

But with a couple of goals in the bag and a few days in the sun, it could be just what the doctor ordered.

Lingard’s Man United future in doubt.

As for Lingard, he only has a few days left to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with the transfer window set to close on January 31st.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a loan move to Newcastle United after finding playing time hard to come by under Rangnick.

As he showed in the second half of last season with a successful loan move to West Ham, Lingard could still have plenty to offer to a number of Premier League clubs.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: diogo dalot, jess lingard, Manchester United, marcus rashford